Reality-TV star Whitney Leavitt to debut on Broadway as Roxie Hart in Chicago after controversial DWTS exit

Whitney Leavitt — best known from the reality show ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ and a recent contestant on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ (DWTS) — is set to make a major leap to Broadway.

She has been cast as Roxie Hart in the Broadway production of ‘Chicago’, with a six-week limited run beginning 2 February 2026 at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City.

Leavitt’s casting comes shortly after a turbulent season on DWTS, where despite delivering technically strong performances with her partner Mark Ballas, she was eliminated in the semi-finals.