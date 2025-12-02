Reality-TV star Whitney Leavitt to debut on Broadway as Roxie Hart in Chicago after controversial DWTS exit

Whitney Leavitt — best known from the reality show ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ and a recent contestant on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ (DWTS) — is set to make a major leap to Broadway.
She has been cast as Roxie Hart in the Broadway production of ‘Chicago’, with a six-week limited run beginning 2 February 2026 at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City.
Leavitt’s casting comes shortly after a turbulent season on DWTS, where despite delivering technically strong performances with her partner Mark Ballas, she was eliminated in the semi-finals.
Many observers believe that her exit was influenced more by backlash from her reality-TV past and social media hate than by her dance skills.
