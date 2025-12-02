Subscribe

Reality-TV star Whitney Leavitt to debut on Broadway as Roxie Hart in Chicago after controversial DWTS exit

Whitney Leavitt, known from 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' and 'Dancing With the Stars', will play Roxie Hart in Broadway's 'Chicago'. This casting follows her controversial elimination from DWTS, attributed more to social media backlash than her dancing skills.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated2 Dec 2025, 12:38 AM IST
'Dancing With The Stars' Whitney Leavitt has been cast as Roxie in Broadway show of 'Chicago'.
Whitney Leavitt — best known from the reality show ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ and a recent contestant on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ (DWTS) — is set to make a major leap to Broadway.

She has been cast as Roxie Hart in the Broadway production of ‘Chicago’, with a six-week limited run beginning 2 February 2026 at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City.

Leavitt’s casting comes shortly after a turbulent season on DWTS, where despite delivering technically strong performances with her partner Mark Ballas, she was eliminated in the semi-finals.

Many observers believe that her exit was influenced more by backlash from her reality-TV past and social media hate than by her dance skills.

 
 
