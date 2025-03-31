Rebecca Loos reiterates claims of affair with David Beckham, says she ’never lied’

Washington [US], March 31 (ANI): Rebecca Loos, David Beckham's former personal assistant, has reiterated her claims of a four-month affair with the soccer star over twenty years ago.

According to People magazine, in a recent interview, Loos maintained that she has "stuck to the truth" and "never lied" about her alleged relationship with Beckham.

Loos, who worked for Beckham in 2003, claimed that the pair had an affair while he was married to Victoria Beckham.

Beckham has previously denied the allegations, calling them "ludicrous" in a statement to a publication, as per People magazine.

In the interview, Loos recalled working for Beckham in Madrid, saying she was the "first person they see in the morning and the last person they see in the evening."

She reiterated her claims, stating that Victoria was out of town when David allegedly invited her to a hotel and that she "gave in."

Loos also spoke about the aftermath of her claims and said that she faced intense media scrutiny and that her mental health was impacted.

She claimed that Beckham's life was not affected by the allegations, stating that "nothing changed in his life" at the time.

Beckham and his wife Victoria have been married since 1999 and have four children together.

In a 2023 documentary series, Victoria described the time when Beckham transferred to Real Madrid as "the most unhappy I've ever been in my entire life," as quoted by People magazine.

