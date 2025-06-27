Rebekah Del Rio, voice of ‘Llorando’ in ‘Mulholland Drive’, dies at 57

Rebekah Del Rio, the American singer-songwriter best known for her unforgettable performance of ‘Llorando’ in David Lynch’s 2001 film ‘Mulholland Drive’, passed away on 23 June at her home in Los Angeles. She was 57.

The news of her death was confirmed by the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office. At this time, no further details about the cause have been released.

Rebekah Del Rio Passes Away at 57 Del Rio’s nephew, Dan Coronado, shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook, writing, “Just found out my Tia Becky passed away, and we literally just saw her on Father’s Day. So grateful the kids got to hear her sing, and also that I didn’t listen to her and secretly recorded the moment (sic).”

He praised her “God-given talent” and remembered her as someone who shared her gift generously. In his emotional tribute, he referenced her most famous song and wrote, “Her most famous song is titled ‘Llorando’, which is named after Roy Orbison’s song ‘Crying’, which I’m doing right now as I type this out.”

Del Rio rose to prominence through her deeply moving Spanish-language version of ‘Crying’, performed a cappella in an iconic scene in 'Mulholland Drive'. The rendition stunned viewers and quickly became one of the most memorable moments in cinema.

She had revealed in past interviews that the version used in the film was a secret recording from her first meeting with director David Lynch. Although she didn’t realise it at the time, she sang along with each take, creating something magical.

She later reunited with Lynch in the ‘Twin Peaks: The Return’ series, where she performed ‘No Stars’, a haunting piece based on a poem written by Lynch himself.

Del Rio’s powerful, emotional voice left a lasting impression on both audiences and fellow artists. Her ability to evoke feeling through music made her a treasured figure in the worlds of film and music alike.

