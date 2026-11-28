Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash's latest release, Ramayana Part One, has crossed the ₹1,000 crore net mark in India. The film, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is inching towards the India haul of Baahubali 2 ( ₹1,030.42 crore net). Interestingly, Ramayana is the only non-sequel film to ever enter the ₹1,000 crore net club in the domestic market.
Ramayana becomes the only standalone, non-sequel film to cross the ₹1,000 crore mark in India. The film reached the four-digit domestic collection milestone in 23 days. This also makes it the third-fastest to do so. Previously, Pushpa 2 hit the ₹1,000 crore net mark in 16 days, Dhurandhar 2 in 18 days, while Baahubali 2 took 35 days.
What makes the achievement particularly special for Ramayana is that the other three films benefited from the established popularity of successful prequels. The success of its predecessors helped films like Pushpa 2, Dhurandhar 2 and Baahubali 2 to earn more, build audience anticipation and franchise recall ahead of their theatrical releases.
On the other hand, Ramayana, by Namit Malhotra, has achieved the feat as the first instalment of the two-part film.
The milestone establishes that a film can draw audiences across markets and languages without relying on an established cinematic franchise. While Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 belong to Telugu cinema, Dhurandhar 2 and Ramayana heavily relied on their Hindi shows.
With this, 2026 is reported to be the first year in which two Hindi productions have entered India's ₹1,000 crore net club.
On Saturday, day 24, Ramayana has earned ₹7.66 crore net from 4,502 shows in India. With this, the film's total India gross collection is at ₹1,207.31 crore while net earnings are at ₹1,010.90 crore.
Ramayana had grossed ₹1,790.10 crore worldwide as of day 23. Its India collections are led by the Hindi shows, which contributed ₹765.31 crore or 75.7% of the total earnings so far. The Kannada version raked in ₹81.10 crore (8%), while Telugu at ₹58.05 crore (5.7%), Malayalam at ₹54.30 crore (5.4%) and Tamil at ₹52.14 crore (5.2%).
Going by the total revenue split, the film's domestic earnings contributed 66.8% of its worldwide gross. Overseas markets added the remaining 33.2% so far.
Disclaimer: All inputs in this article is based on data from film tracker Sacnilk.com