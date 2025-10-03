Record Store Day Black Friday 2025 to hit stores: What's in and what's out — Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Taylor Swift

Record Store Day revealed its Black Friday vinyl lineup, featuring exclusive releases like a Billie Eilish EP and a never-before-issued Bob Dylan variant. Other highlights include Fleetwood Mac and 'Wicked' soundtracks.

Written By Fareha Naaz
3 Oct 2025
Record Store Day Black Friday will feature exclusive vinyl releases, including a live EP from Billie Eilish.
Record Store Day Black Friday will feature exclusive vinyl releases, including a live EP from Billie Eilish.(Pexels)

Record Store Day announced exclusive vinyl releases for Black Friday. This time a number of RSD favourites will return for the 2025 edition of Record Store Day Black Friday, Variety reported. These include Billie Eilish live EP and The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan with tracks that were “censored” from the original release, among others.

Other notable artists include Talking Heads, Fleetwood Mac and the Grateful Dead, with a special 'Wicked For Good' soundtrack and limited-edition turntables.

Record Store Day organisers will not be repeating the same mistake this time that they made in last spring. Limited quantity of variant edition of the soundtrack for the first “Wicked” movie created ruckus due to high demand. The sequel soundtrack, which is the RSD-exclusive version of the “Wicked For Good” will be up in indie stores a week after the movie hits the silver screen.

The latest soundtrack of the “Wicked” franchise is a picture disc with alternative cover art that will be released in a pressing of 15,000, the publication said.

“Wicked” fans can keep their eyes fixed on another surprising element that is turntables which will be released on special occasion — an Elphaba Edition in green and a Glinda Edition in pink.

What will stay out from Record Store Day Black Friday exclusive vinyl releases?

Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo vinyl will be missing this time. However, contemporary hit artists such as Chappell Roan, Post Malone, Benson Boone, GloRilla, Jelly Roll and Role Model will be well-represented.

It is important to note that classic artists will make their debut with fresh variants. Music enthusiasts will be pleased to find never-before-released material of Elton John (paired with Brandi Carlile, in this case), Tom Petty, Prince, Warren Zevon, Randy Newman, the Rolling Stones, George Harrison and Billy Joel.

“We’ve put together a list of titles for the gift-giving season that will be available at participating record stores. They come out on RSD Black Friday (this year 11/28) but may be available at record stores throughout the rest of the year, because record stores are the best place to go with a Holiday Wish List,” RSD website states.

RSD 3 categories one must know:

  • Exclusives titles are physically released only at indie record stores.
  • RSD first titles, which are found first at indie record stores, might be available in other retailers or webstores in the future.
  • Small run/ regional titles, which are usually sold at specific stores and are regionally based or are press runs under 1000.

