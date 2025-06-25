Record-breaking web series of 2025; from Adolescence to Daredevil: Born Again

The year 2025 has been phenomenal when it comes to web series. Be it Netflix’s hit Adolescence or the third instalment of The White Lotus, several shows have captured the imagination of audiences and shattered records. These shows released in 2025 can be called record-breaking for a reason. These shows could have an impact on Hollywood too as directors like Greta Gerwig and Rian Johnson enter into partnerships with streaming services like Netflix.

Record-Breaking Web Series in 2025: Adolescence: The Netflix show became an unlikely hit for the OTT giant. Starring Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty, Adolescence follows a 13-year-old schoolboy Jamie Miller, who is arrested for the murder of a classmate. The show became Netflix’s most watched show ever, as per Variety. It garnered an unprecedented 66.3 million views in two weeks alone.

Severance season 2: The series surpassed Ted Lasso to become Apple TV+'s most-watched show ever, as per Deadline. The outlet claimed that Severance led to a 126 per cent increase in new Apple TV+ subscribers between January 1 and 19, 2025, as compared to December 1-19, 2024.

The White Lotus season 3: The show managed to garner a lot of interest from the very first episode itself. The penultimate and final episode of the series edged out season 2 of the show to become its most-watched episode ever, reported Deadline. The season revolved around a cast of characters vacationing in Thailand, where secrets and lies turn an idyllic vacation spot into one filled with anger, grief and death.

The Last of Us season 2: Pedro Pascal’s return as Joel Miller was a moment of joy for many fans. This was short-lived as his character was killed off in a brutal manner in the second episode. Despite polarising views on Joel’s death, the Last of Us season 2, episode 2 held a 9.5-star rating out of 10, making it the highest-rated episode of the entire series as of writing, as per Screenrant.

Daredevil: Born Again: The show managed to grab attention from the get go with 7.5 million views on Disney+ in its first five days. This was the biggest streaming debut on the platform in 2025, as per Variety. Charlie Cox reprises his role as Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with super senses who masquerades as a vigilante.

FAQs Which are some of the most popular series of 2025? Severance season 2, The White Lotus season 3 and Adolescence have managed to attract a lot of viewers.

What is Adolescence about? The plot centres around a 13-year-old accused of murdering his classmate.