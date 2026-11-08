Recording Ramayana in theatres? Here’s what the makers’ legal warning means for viewers sharing clips online

The makers of Ramayana: Part 1 have issued a strict warning against people recording the film inside cinema halls and sharing clips on social media. The production team has said that anyone found recording, uploading or distributing unauthorised footage could face legal action, including criminal and civil proceedings.

Ramayana makers warn audience not to record the movie The warning was shared through the film's official social media accounts, including X, along with a legal notice addressed to people circulating footage from theatrical screenings.

The notice began with a clear caption, "A clear reminder: Unauthorised recording and sharing of the film is prohibited (sic)."

The team said it had come to its attention that footage from Namit Malhotra's Ramayana was being recorded inside cinema halls and circulated across social media platforms and messaging applications.

Also Read | Ramayana box office collection Day 3 India, worldwide till now

The development comes just days after the film arrived in theatres on 5 November 2026. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the first instalment stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana.

Ramayana makers cite Bombay High Court orders In its legal notice, the production team referred to two orders passed by the Bombay High Court on 2 November and 6 November 2026, in Commercial IP Suit (L) No. 37230 of 2026.

According to the notice, the court has restrained both identified and unidentified individuals from recording, uploading, sharing or otherwise communicating the film, or any part of it, without authorisation.

In the legal notice, they wrote, "It has come to our attention that unauthorised footage of "Namit Malhotra's Ramayana" is being recorded inside cinema halls and circulated across social media and messaging platforms.

The Hon'ble Bombay High Court, by orders dated 2 November 2026 and 6 November 2026 in Commercial IP Suit (L) No. 37230 of 2026, has restrained all persons, known and unknown, from recording, uploading, sharing or otherwise communicating the film or any part of it without authorisation. Doing so is copyright infringement, a criminal offence punishable with imprisonment and fine under the Copyright Act, 1957, the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the BNS, 2023 and the IT Act, 2000, and a contempt of court.

All persons are strictly directed to refrain from recording, posting or sharing any such content and to delete anything already posted. Offenders will be reported to the authorities and platforms and will face criminal, civil and contempt proceedings, without further notice.

All rights reserved.

Team Ramayana (sic)."

The notice states that such activities amount to copyright infringement and could also be treated as a criminal offence under the Copyright Act, 1957, the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The team has also warned that unauthorised circulation of the footage could amount to contempt of court.

This means the warning is not limited to people recording the film inside theatres. It also applies to those who upload, forward or distribute the footage through social media and messaging platforms without permission.

Team asks users to delete footage already shared The makers have also asked people who have already posted recorded clips from the film to delete them immediately.

The notice states that offenders will be reported to the relevant authorities and the platforms carrying the footage. It further warns that those responsible could face criminal, civil and contempt proceedings without receiving any additional notice.

The team has ended the notice by reserving all rights and making it clear that it intends to take action against those who violate the restrictions.