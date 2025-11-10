Red Fort blast in Delhi kills 8: Vijay, Raveena Tandon, Sonu Sood extend condolences to victims

Delhi witnessed a devastating car blast near Gate 1 of the Red Fort Metro station on Monday. The powerful blast killed at least eight people and injured 24, as per the latest update. Actor-turned-politician Vijay condoled the loss of lives in the Delhi blast in his latest post.

Vijay reacts to Red Fort blast in Delhi On X, formerly Twitter, the leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party, wrote, “Deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the car explosion near Red Fort Metro, Delhi that has claimed precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing speedy recovery to all those injured.”

Bollywood celebs extend condolences after Delhi blast Raveena Tandon called it ‘horrible’ and wrote, “Condolences to all those bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the Delhi blast. Horrible news.”

Actor Sonu Sood extended condolences to the victims. “My heart reaches out to everyone impacted by today’s tragic blast near the Red Fort in Delhi. Let’s support the victims, look out for each other, and commit to peace,” he shared in a post.

Blast in Delhi kills 8 The explosion took place near the Red Fort crossing at 6.52 pm on 10 November. Several vehicles around the moving vehicle, which caused the blast, caught fire and sustained significant damage, officials reported.

The vehicle has been identified as a Hyundai i20, as per news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police official has ruled out speculations about the Delhi explosion being a bomb blast.

“An explosion happened in a moving car on the road. There is no crater at the spot. Therefore, we cannot say if it was a bomb blast. Also, no pellet/splinter injuries have been reported till now, which is the most common injury in bomb blasts. The Maruti Suzuki Eeco car, the source of the explosion, had 2-3 occupants. It has been mangled. Forensic teams are collecting the sample,” a Delhi Police official told HT.

