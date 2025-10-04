Redditor claims Marvel Doomsday trailer will boost Avatar 3 sales — Check their analogy

A Redditor pointed to the possibility of Avengers Doomsday trailer boosting Avatar 3 sales amid speculation about its first teaser arriving sooner than expected. Social media is buzzing with excitement over the news. Marvel Studios may unveil the first look of the most awaited Marvel Comics superhero film with James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash,' according to insider Daniel Richtman. The third sequel of Avatar franchise is scheduled for December 19 release.

Avengers Doomsday will hit the silver screen on December 18 next year. Speculation around Marvel teasing a major crossover film almost a year ahead of its scheduled release is gaining momentum. This expectation comes in the backdrop of Infinity War's behind-the-scenes video release in February 2017, more than a year before its theatrical premiere.

Fifth instalment in the Avengers film series after ‘Avengers: Endgame’ is igniting debates online. As Marvel fans eagerly wait for the 39th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), a Reddit user wrote, “So there’s reports going around that the first look of Avengers Doomsday is gonna be played for Avatar 3. And my question is this. If this actually happens, and becomes public information most know, how much more money can Avatar make? Especially opening weekend?”

He further noted, “Avatar movies are not front loaded in the slightest and prior to this news my prediction was A3 opening in the $150 Mil range."

Seeking response from online community about impact of inclusion of Doomsday teaser on Avatar 3 sales, he said, "But if they confirm an Avengers trailer is in front of it, is it crazy to say this could considerably boost the opening weekend? Like I’m talking tens of millions more?”

Social media reaction A user wrote, “It’s not 1999 with the Phantom Menace anymore. Zero impact on BO.”

Another user remarked, “Personally I don't think this will do anything to the BO, if people don't want to see Avatar they won't pay for a ticket to see a trailer that will be pirated online within 24hrs.”

A third comment read, “Yeah, Avatar makes $2B+ and Doomsday makes $1B regardless of whether or not that teaser is attached.”

A fourth user replied, “Avengers Doomsday has massive VFX that have another 15 months of post work needed, so at best it'd not be longer than a 60 second teaser, if they show anything.”

A fifth user said, “I could see it just being 50 seconds of smash cuts to various characters, followed by Doom turning around with RDJ saying something generic just so we hear his voice for the final 10 seconds.”