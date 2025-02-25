Reema Kagti’s Amazon Prime original ’Superboys of Malegaon’ to hit theatres first before OTT release: Here’s why

Reema Kagti's film Superboys of Malegaon is all set to become the first Amazon-backed Indian movie to have a theatrical release before landing on the streaming platform. Amazon MGM Studios original will make its theatrical release on Friday, February 28. The film written by Varun Grover will be first released in theatres despite being an Amazon original film.

According to a PinkVilla report, Superboys of Malegaon will be released in theatres first to help create more excitement for its OTT release. Moreover, the box office revenue is expected to contribute additional earnings to the film's overall business.

Superboys of Malegaon not the first Earlier, Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans's Hollywood film Red One was initially scheduled for its direct release on the OTT platform. However, the American movie was first screened in cinemas followed by Amazon Prime. The film was released in theatres in November 2024, and within a month, it was released on the streaming platform. As per a Deadline report, Amazon MGM Studios chose to release the movie in theatres first after receiving positive feedback from test screenings.

But did it turn out to be fruitful? According to The Numbers report, Red One's total worldwide box office earnings stand at $185.7 million on a film made with a $200 million production budget before marketing costs. Once it arrived on the streaming platform, the film attracted 50 million viewers in just four days, setting a new record for the most-watched original film from Amazon MGM Studios, Deadline reported.

