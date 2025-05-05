Regional pride new trick to unlocking box office glory?

Even as Hindi language films fail to find a draw at the box office, trade experts and moviemakers see some potential in movies championing regional pride and cultural identity.

For instance, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, emerged as a blockbuster, earning over ₹500 crore earlier this year.

It is the second successful film on Maratha pride in recent years after Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior. While the two films benefited from connection to Maharashtrian history, since the state and some surrounding markets make up 32% of Hindi domestic box office, media consulting firm Ormax has pointed out that for films driven by ‘regional pride’ to succeed at a national level, they must resonate with the dominant box office territories of Mumbai and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh. This means carefully selecting stories that combine region-specific authenticity and universal appeal.

“A significant portion of the box office performance for films like Chhaava and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has come from Maharashtra, considering that the historical narratives of these films are most closely tied to the region’s legacy.

This strong regional relevance often enhances audience interest, particularly when viewers are familiar with the historical context and characters. That connection, combined with scale, storytelling and performances, helps deepen engagement in key markets,” Ashish Saksena, chief operating officer, cinemas, BookMyShow said.

Maharashtra and South India While Maharashtra’s size and scale offer commercial advantages as a keystone market for movie watching in India, Saksena emphasised that South Indian films have consistently gained traction across markets, reinforcing the view that compelling regional stories can succeed irrespective of geography.

“The key challenge and opportunity lie in expanding the appeal of such stories beyond their home regions. Audiences today are increasingly open to diverse storytelling. When narratives strike the right balance between authenticity and cinematic quality, they are more likely to travel across linguistic and cultural boundaries, ensuring commercial success as well,” he said.

According to Ormax, regional pride differs from national pride in its emotional texture. “National pride often centres on specific achievements of patriotic heroes, while regional pride is more cultural and intimate. For instance, the stories of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are a cornerstone of Maratha identity, passed down over generations. Bringing these tales to the big screen fulfils a desire to preserve cultural heritage in an era where modernization often feels like it erodes traditional roots,” the firm said in a blog.

Ingredient for national success However, for films driven by ‘regional pride’ to succeed at a national level, they must resonate with the dominant box office territories of Mumbai and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh, which, pre-pandemic, a film like Kesari, based on Sikh valour, had managed, though on a smaller scale. Kannada film Kantara (2022) also has deep cultural roots in Karnataka. Still, its folklore-style storytelling and universal themes allowed it to connect with audiences in Hindi-speaking markets as well, Ormax pointed out.

At 16.6 million, the UP-Uttarakhand market leads the list of Indian states with the highest theatrical audience, followed by Maharashtra (15.9 million).