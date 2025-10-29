‘Regretting You’ OTT Release: When will Colleen Hoover’s film be available to stream at home?

Regretting You OTT Release: The screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestseller “Regretting You”, featuring Allison Williams, Mckenna Grace, Mason Thames and Dave Franco, has hit theatres in a number of markets — but for Indian viewers wondering when it will show up on OTT platforms, here’s what we know so far.

Directed by Josh Boone (best-known for “The Fault in Our Stars”), Regretting You opened in U.S. cinemas on October 24, 2025.

The film centres on mother-daughter pair Morgan (Williams) and Clara (Grace) who, after a tragic accident, are forced to confront hidden betrayals, re-forge their bond and rebuild their lives.

As far as streaming availability goes, no official date has been announced yet for India. But there are strong indicators. The film is distributed by Paramount Pictures, which means it’s likely to follow the studio’s typical sequence: a limited theatrical run, followed by premium video-on-demand (PVOD), and then streaming on the studio-owned platform, Paramount+.

By looking at similar Paramount releases, one can estimate: Digital purchase/rental (PVOD): mid to late November 2025

Streaming on Paramount+: mid to late December 2025 Until then, the film is not available on popular Indian subscription platforms like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video for free streaming.

If you’re keen to watch the film at home, you’ll need to wait until the purchase/rental window opens, or hold out for its arrival on streaming. For now, the theatrical release remains your only option.

Watch the trailer here:

Meanwhile, netizens loved the film. A user on X wrote, “Okay sooo i watched ‘regretting you’ last night and i have to admit i cried, gasped out loud and laughed. it gets a 9/10 from me, super cute and fun movie that i will be watching again. fuck the critics.”

Another user reviewed, “Pretty cliche and sugarcoated but decent romcom. Dialogue was crucially unnatural some points - or maybe I’m just to cynical so I don’t believe anyone actually speaks like that.”

