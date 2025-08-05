'Regretting You' trailer out: Allison Williams, McKenna Grace, Dave Franco lead this moving story of love, grief

The emotional trailer for ‘Regretting You’ is here, offering a first look at the poignant mother-daughter drama led by Allison Williams and Mckenna Grace. Based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling 2019 novel, the film is set to release in US theatres on October 24, 2025, distributed by Paramount Pictures.

The trailer for ‘Regretting You’ is out Directed by Josh Boone and penned by Susan McMartin, ‘Regretting You’ explores a deeply layered story of grief, betrayal, and healing. At the heart of it lies the strained relationship between Morgan Grant (Williams) and her teenage daughter Clara (Grace).

The film opens with the seemingly perfect Grant family — Morgan, her husband Chris (Scott Eastwood), and their daughter Clara. Their peaceful life is shattered by a devastating car crash that kills both Chris and Morgan’s sister Jenny (Willa Fitzgerald).

The tragedy unearths uncomfortable secrets about the people they loved and thought they knew. As Morgan and Clara are forced to confront these truths, Jenny’s husband Jonah (Dave Franco) is pulled into the emotional aftermath alongside them.

Amid the grief, Clara begins to rediscover hope through a growing bond with Miller Adams (Mason Thames), one of the most popular boys at school.

Meet the cast of ‘Regretting You’ As the trailer suggests, Regretting You promises a compelling blend of romantic drama and family reconciliation, portraying the emotional fallout of loss and the complex paths toward forgiveness.

The cast also includes Clancy Brown and Aubrey Brockwell as young Clara.

Starring Allison Williams as Morgan Grant and Mckenna Grace as Clara Grant, the ensemble is rounded out by Dave Franco, Mason Thames, Willa Fitzgerald, and Scott Eastwood in pivotal roles.