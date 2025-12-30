Rekha sends flying kisses to Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, internet cringes: ‘Attention hungry’

Veteran actor Rekha was among the many celebrities who attended the special screening of the upcoming Bollywood movie, Ikkis. Marking the last film of late actor Dharmendra, Ikkis is led by Agastya Nanda, who is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan.

A video of Rekha from the event has captured netizens attention, drawing mixed reviews.

Rekha at Ikkis screening In the paparazzi video, Rekha is seen posing for cameras on the red carpet. Midway, she paused and looked at the film poster, featuring Dharmendra's picture. Remembering him, she stood next to the late actor's poster and folded her hands to extend her respect.

She went on to move next to the poster image of Agastya Nanda. She is seen placing her hand gently on the poster, almost like blessing him. In a warm gesture, she also blew kisses at the poster.

The video has now gone viral on social media.

Watch:

Netizens react to Rekha's video Reacting to it, many praised her. However, a section of people were not pleased with her actions.

After someone shared the video on Reddit, a user wrote in the comment, “Seriously I used to really like this woman at one point but she is so attention hungry and a lot of times it looks so fake now (sic).”

“Will you stop doing unnecessary things to get attention (sic),” asked another user.

Yet another reacted to the video and added, “Why is she so shameless and why do people keep hyping up her creepy behaviour? It isn't iconic or funny she's doing it for attention but she needs to be called out for it (sic).”

Someone also wrote, “She’s so embarrassing she needs to really stop with this.”

Meanwhile, on X, formerly Twitter, a user praised her and wrote, “The world might end but Rekha will never move on.”

“Her love is eternal for him,” added a different user.

One more said, “She even did it with Janhvi Kapoor Poster, maybe a habit towards kids.”

About Ikkis Ikkis is a biopic based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal who was the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The film is helmed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun fame.

Besides Agastya Nanda in the film, Ikkis also has Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, and Rahul Dev. The film also marks the official entry of Simar Bhatia into the industry as it is her debut film. She is the niece of Akshay Kumar and the daughter of the actor's sister Alka Bhatia.