Rekhachithram set for OTT release after box-office success: Check how to watch the Malayalam movie online

Malayalam crime thriller Rekhachithram, starring Asif Ali, is set to premiere on OTT two months after its theatrical release. Directed by Jofin T. Chacko, the movie features an ensemble cast, including Anaswara Rajan, Mammootty, Manoj K. Jayan, Indrans and Jagadish.

The plot follows SHO Vivek Gopinath. In the remote hills of Malakkappara, SHO Vivek returns to duty after suspension, only to be pulled into a shocking suicide case. The victim, Rajendran, live-streamed a confession before his death, hinting at a long-buried crime from 1985 involving powerful figures.

As Vivek digs deeper, he uncovers hidden clues: a skull, an anklet and whispers of a missing actress named Rekha. Every lead takes him closer to a sinister truth. But, witnesses mysteriously disappear, and enemies lurk in the shadows. He must race against time to solve the mystery before the past is buried forever.

Produced by Venu Kunnappilly’s Kavya Film Company and Anto Joseph’s Ann Mega Media, Rekhachithram was a commercial success, earning ₹55 crore against a budget of ₹6-9 crore. Its strong box-office performance stands out, especially considering the overall decline in Malayalam cinema’s box-office collections in 2025.

This year, the Malayalam movie industry has struggled with low theatre footfalls despite 2024 being a blockbuster year. Rekhachithram remains one of the few profitable films.

Amid rising concerns, producer G. Suresh Kumar has called for a strike from June 1, citing financial losses due to double taxation, rising actor salaries and high production costs.

Rekhachithram OTT release date Rekhachithram will have its OTT debut on SonyLIV. The crime thriller will start streaming on March 7. In 2024, Malayalam cinema delivered a number of cinematic gems.

If you are into Malayalam crime thrillers, you may watch Sookshmadarshini and Kishkindha Kaandam on JioHotstar. Manjummel Boys, a survival thriller, is also available on JioHotstar.