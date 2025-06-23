Rekha's iconic 'Umrao Jaan' to return to theatres on THIS date, Priyanka Chopra calls it 'a legendary night'

The timeless courtesan of Lucknow is ready to mesmerise a new generation of film lovers. ‘Umrao Jaan’, Muzaffar Ali’s iconic 1981 cinematic gem, will return to theatres on June 27 in a digitally restored format, courtesy of the National Film Development Corporation and the National Film Archive of India.

The revival falls under the ambit of the National Film Heritage Mission, making it a landmark event for lovers of classic Indian cinema.

Priyanka Chopra Pens a Nostalgic Tribute Among the many admirers of ‘Umrao Jaan’ is global icon Priyanka Chopra, who took to Instagram to share her admiration and sorrow at not being able to attend the re-release.

Sharing a clip from the film, which features Rekha, Farooque Shaikh, and Naseeruddin Shah, she wrote, “So sad to not be there to support my favourite movie and actors. It will be a legendary night. Congratulations Re ma'am #RekhaMaam #NaseeruddinShah sir (sic).”

A Role That Became Legend At the soul of ‘Umrao Jaan’ lies Rekha’s masterful portrayal of the 19th-century tawaif and poetess. Her performance won her the National Award for Best Actress, and her transformation into the melancholic yet dignified Umrao has become the stuff of cinematic legend.

Reflecting on her preparation and performance, director Muzaffar Ali told Screen, “She had to prepare on many levels—language, singing, dancing. Yes, there were people to guide her, but she performed beyond expectations.”

“Working with her was a gift because this film is woven from quiet emotions. And it takes an actor like her to absorb those feelings and translate them onto the screen,” added Muzaffar Ali.

From her nuanced expressions to her graceful kathak routines, Rekha didn’t just act—she embodied Umrao Jaan. Her presence, combined with the poignant poetry and soul-stirring music, continues to resonate across generations.

About ‘Umrao Jaan’ Adapted from Mirza Hadi Ruswa’s 1899 Urdu novel ‘Umrao Jaan Ada’, the film narrates the transformation of Amiran, a kidnapped girl sold into a Lucknow kotha, who evolves into the legendary courtesan and poetess Umrao Jaan. Her entanglements with three men - played by Farooque Shaikh, Raj Babbar, and Naseeruddin Shah - explore the delicate interplay of love, longing, and loss.

