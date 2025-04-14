Release of Sanjay Dutt-starrer Bhootnii postponed, film to now release in May

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Fans have to wait a bit longer as Sanjay Dutt-starrer horror-comedy 'Bhootnii' will now release in May instead of April 18.

On Monday, the makers announced that the film will hit the theatres on May 1.They have postponed it due to ongoing work on its visual effects.

"As the film involves extensive VFX work that shall be par excellence, and the makers remains committed to delivering a top-notch cinematic experience for audiences," read a press note.

Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film explores the horror-comedy genre but with an amalgamation of heart-pounding action. Apart from Sanjay Dutt, the film's ensemble cast includes Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Sunny Singh and Aasif Khan in pivotal roles.

Presented by Zee Studios, Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, The Bhootnii is a Soham Rockstar Entertainment production, produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, with co-producers Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt.

In the announcement teaser Sanjay Dutt dons an action avatar as he holds two swords to fight the evil spirits. The movie is expected to blend romance with horror as actor Sunny Singh was seen pleading to 'The Bhootnii' to return his love in the teaser.

At the beginning of the video, the 'Munna Bhai' actor is heard reciting a few lines of the Bhagavad Gita. He says that a person's soul is immortal even after the body of an ape.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt has also joined the cast of the highly-anticipated film Baaghi 4. In the first look poster of his character, the actor looked menacing as he sat on a gothic-style throne while holding a lifeless woman in a blood-stained gown. His fierce expression, paired with his bloodied white shirt and dishevelled hair, adds to the dark and intense vibe of the poster. The poster also has a tagline, "Every Aashiq is a Villain".