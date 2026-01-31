Relief for Salman Khan! Court orders Abhinav Kashyap to refrain from derogatory remarks against actor and family

On Friday, a court directed filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap from making or publishing "derogatory" comments against Salman Khan and family. Khan and Kashyap worked together for the film, Dabangg. Recently, the filmmaker made bold allegations against the actor in multiple interviews.

Abhinav Kashyap barred from making derogatory comments on Salman Khan According to news agency PTI, the court stated that freedom of speech doesn't mean one can use abusive and threatening language against any individual.

Judge P G Bhosale passed the ad-interim ex-parte injunction against Abhinav Kashyap who is Anurag Kashyap's brother, and two others. Khan moved to a civil court and filed a defamation lawsuit against them.

In the suit, Khan sought a permanent injunction and ₹9 crore in damages.

The legal action was initiated by the Dabangg actor amid a series of 26 video interviews and podcasts released between September and December 2025.

What did Abhinav Kashyap say about Salman Khan The suit claimed Kashyap made "scandalous, false, and grossly defamatory" statements against Khan and his family in these video interviews. Besides Kashyap, Khushboo Hazare and major social media platforms have been mentioned in the suit.

According to the suit, the videos which were broadcast on "Bollywood Thikana" YouTube channel, contain derogatory remarks, targetting Khan's professional integrity and personal character as well as his family members.

Some of the statements highlighted in the suit include Kashyap's alleged reference to the Khan family as "convicted criminals" and "jihadi ecosystem" members. It also cited instances where Kashyap used offensive language to describe Khan's appearance, age, and personal life. He even allegedly compared him to notorious criminals.

Comments against Khan family Additionally, specific derogatory remarks were reportedly made against Khan's father Salim Khan, and brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, as per the plea.

The lawsuit, filed through advocate Pradeep Gandhi, has sought to permanently restrain the defendants from publishing any further defamatory content or interviews.

It also pleaded for directions to the defendants and social media platforms to immediately delete all the derogatory contents. Khan is also seeking an unconditional apology.

Court to Kashyap Khan also filed for urgent interim relief.

The court, after perusal of Kashyap's statements in the interview given on the podcast, found they are "prima facie defamatory, derogatory, abusive and insulting in nature".

These statements lower the image of the plaintiff in the eyes of the general public, the court said.

It asserted the reputation of the plaintiff (Salman Khan) is harmed by the defendants (Kashyap and others).

The court added that "nobody can and nobody should make any defamatory statements against anybody's family".

Each individual has his privacy to be protected and image to be protected, the court also said.

On the contention of freedom of speech and expression, the court mentioned that "the right to freedom of speech and expression doesn't mean that one can use abusive and threatening language against any individual".

It then temporarily restrained Kashyap and others from making, uploading videos, posting, re-posting, giving interviews, corresponding, communicating, uploading, printing, publishing, re-publishing, hosting, circulating or re-circulating any further defamatory/slanderous content.

It also barred them from making any further defamatory contents, derogatory remarks, posts, messages, tweets, videos, interviews, communications in relation to Khan or his kin on any social media platforms till they appear before the court and file their reply in the case.

