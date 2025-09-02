Remembering Graham Greene: From Dances With Wolves to Maverick, check out his best movies

Veteran actor Graham Greene passed away on Monday, September 1, in Toronto. The news of his death was confirmed by his manager. "It is with deep sadness we announce the peaceful passing of award-winning, legendary Canadian actor Graham Greene," Gerry Jordan was quoted by CBC News. Born in June 1952 in Ohsweken, Canada’s Six Nations Reserve, the late actor began his career in the 1970s, performing in local theater productions before transitioning into film and television.

His first major screen role came in Running Brave (1983). A few years later, he landed supporting roles on Canadian TV and slowly built a reputation for strong, natural performances.

Best Graham Greene movies and shows His big breakthrough came when he played Kicking Bird (Ziŋtká Nagwáka) in Kevin Costner’s Dances With Wolves (1990). That role gave him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor and also introduced him to a worldwide audience. After that, Greene kept busy with both Hollywood films and indie projects. Some of his well-known roles include Thunderheart (1992), Maverick (1994), Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995), and The Green Mile (1999). Fans of the Twilight Saga will remember him as Harry Clearwater in New Moon.

Along with his movie work, Greene also built a steady presence on television. His early work included Canadian dramas in the late 1970s and 1980s, but he later became a familiar face in popular shows. Viewers saw him in Northern Exposure, Defiance, and Longmire, where he often played calm, wise characters. More recently, he appeared in Taylor Sheridan’s 1883, HBO's The Last of Us, and also in Tulsa King with Sylvester Stallone. He was part of the award-winning series Reservation Dogs, too, showing how he could move between drama and humor with ease.

Speaking about his prolific career, Greene, in a 2024 interview for Canada’s Theatre Museum, said: “When I first started out in the business, it was a very strange thing where they’d hand you the script where you had to speak the way they thought native people spoke. And in order to get my foot in the door a little further, I did it. I went along with it for a while … You gotta look stoic. Don’t smile … you gotta grunt a lot." The actor had kept busy until the end. Deadline reported that several of Greene's projects are yet to be released.

Personal life As per the Guardian, Greene is survived by his wife of 35 years, Hilary Blackmore. The couple has two children, Lucy Greene and Francis Hugh Greene, and a grandson, Tarlo. Beyond acting, Greene was known for his humor and warmth off camera. He won several Gemini Awards, a Grammy, and even received an honorary law degree in 2008 for his contributions to the arts.

FAQs Q1. Who was Graham Greene? Graham Greene was a Canadian actor best known for his Oscar-nominated role as Kicking Bird in Dances with Wolves (1990). He appeared in dozens of Hollywood films and TV shows over a career spanning more than four decades.

Q2. When did Graham Greene die? Greene passed away on Monday, September 1, 2025, in Toronto after a long illness. He was 73 years old.

Q3. What were some of Graham Greene's best movies? His most notable films include Dances with Wolves, Thunderheart, Maverick, Die Hard with a Vengeance, The Green Mile, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, Transamerica, and Wind River.