Remember Sharad Kapoor? Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Raj's Josh co-star is looking for work after injury - what went wrong?

Bollywood actor Sharad Kapoor needs no introduction. He is best known for playing the role of the prime antagonist against Shah Rukh Khan in the 2000 film. Kapoor recently began trending across social media after a video of him becoming emotional surfaced online.

Sharad Kapoor's emotional video goes viral Sharad Kapoor broke down as his four pet dogs were taken away due to his health. His video shared by Hema Choudhary, the founder of Mumbai-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, left fans worried, wondering where he is and what happened to him.

What happened to him Sharad Kapoor is recuperating from a leg injury. He suffered a serious injury during a football match in Barcelona. His pet dogs were taken away by animal welfare as he couldn't look after them during his difficult time. He is currently on a two-month recovery journey for his injured leg.

Revealing how he injured himself, Sharad Kapoor said in a video, "I went to play football in Barcelona like a fool. There were big players on the team. I thought I was also an intense player. Suddenly I started thinking of myself as Messi. This one guy, his foot touched mine during the game. As soon as his foot touched mine, I understood that it's gonna be a serious injury.”

Sharad Kapoor seeks work opportunities Meanwhile, Sharad Kapoor has also appealed for work opportunities. He said that he is open to working on OTT, television and theatrical projects and should be able to take work starting from January 2027.

He said, "I want to appeal to the centre that I am just looking for good work. And I need your support... A little bit of moral support is also enough for me. I am a brilliant actor, and you know that. For a fact. Money is not the issue."

Films and television Sharad Kapoor marked his debut as an assistant director for the 1991 film Lakshmanrekha.

He later marked his acting debut and starred in Mera Pyara Bharat (1994), Mahesh Bhatt's TV show Swabhimaan (1995) and Dastak (1996). He went on to star in several big releases, including Lakshya, LOC: Kargil, Jaani Dushman, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Jabariya Jodi and Jai Ho.

He rose to fame with his role as Prakash Sharma in Shah Rukh Khan, Chandrachur Singh and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Josh. He bagged a Filmfare nomination in the category of Best Actor in a Negative Role for his performance in Josh.