Remembering Dharmendra’s 10 unforgettable dialogues as the Bollywood veteran returns home from Mumbai hospital

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, 89, was discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital early Wednesday morning. His doctor confirmed that he will continue treatment at home under family care. The Deol household stood by his side throughout, putting to rest the false death rumours that had flooded social media earlier this week.

And as the beloved actor returns home, fans across generations have one thing on their minds - the dialogues. Those fiery, emotional, and utterly quotable lines that turned Dharmendra from a regular boy from Punjab into Bollywood’s original action hero.

There was a time when Hindi cinema did not rely on special effects or high-end visuals - it relied on Dharmendra’s voice, his raw presence, and his fearless delivery.

Here is a look at ten of Dharmendra's most iconic lines 1. “Kutte, Kamine, main tera khoon pi jaaunga!” - Sholay (1975)

No one did anger like him. This line became a cultural moment, shouted in college canteens, mimicked on stage and forever tied to Bollywood machismo.

2. “Basanti, in kutton ke saamne mat nachna.” - Sholay (1975)

Protective, pained, heroic - Dharmendra gave love a raw, human edge here.

3. “Jo darr gaya, samjho marr gaya.” - Phool Aur Patthar (1966)

A line that became his identity. Courage was his costume long before capes existed.

4. “Na main girta hoon, na mujhe koi gira sakta hai… main insaan hoon, paththar nahi.” - Loafer (1973)

5. “Mard banne ke liye shareer nahi, himmat chahiye.” - Dharam Veer (1977)

Long before the world debated masculinity, he defined it—simply and powerfully.

6. “Main sharabi nahi hoon, bas thoda dard peeta hoon.” - Sharafat (1970)

Only Dharmendra could make heartbreak sound this romantic.

7. “Bada aadmi woh nahi hota jiske paas paisa ho, bada aadmi woh hota hai jiske paas dil ho.” - Anpadh (1962)

8. “Hum dosti mein baat karte hain, dushmani mein nahi.” - Yakeen (1969)

Cool and composed, this was his signature calm amid chaos.

9. “Dil bhi hai, dard bhi hai… aur dono ke beech main hoon.” - Dream Girl (1977)

10. “Uma Ji, shayad aapne khud ko kabhi haste huey nahi dekha. Kabhi chupke se aaine ke saamne jaakar dekhiye aur dekhiye ye hassi kitni khoobsurat hai." - Anupama (1966)

This line perfectly fits Dharmendra’s charm - the kind of warmth and sincerity he has always brought to the screen, making even a simple smile feel larger than life.

FAQs How is Dharmendra’s health now? Dharmendra was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday, 12 November, and is recovering at home.

What age is Dharmendra currently? Bollywood legend Dharmendra is 89 years old.

Who are Dharmendra’s children? Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta Deol, Ajeeta Deol, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.