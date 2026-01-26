Republic Day 2026: Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and more Bollywood celebs extend wishes

Republic Day 2026: India celebrates its 77th Republic Day on Monday. As the nation comes together to mark the adoption of the Constitution, several Bollywood celebrities extended heartfelt wishes on social media. From Kamal Haasan to Sonam Kapoor, several celebrities posted wishes. Soha Ali Khan and Anupam Kher shared pictures in traditional outfits to mark the National holiday.

Akshay Kumar took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote in Hindi, “Say with pride, we are Indians! Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!”

Kamal Haasan on Republic Day 2026 Kamal Haasan wrote, “The Indian Republic was born when our forefathers chose to throw off the imperial yoke and govern themselves through the Constitution. Its strength lies in respecting diversity, federalism, and the democratic spirit. As long as the Constitution lives in our conduct, the Republic remains strong. Happy #RepublicDay to all my fellow Indians.”

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and dropped a video, featuring the Indian flag. It read: “Happy Republic Day.” She also posted a video of Coldplay's Hymn for the Weekend, featuring herself.

“77th Republic Day! Proud of our Constitution. Proud to be Indian. Jai Hind,” said Jr NTR.

"May we continue to move forward together with unity, responsibility and pride," added Ram Charan.

Hrithik Roshan posted, “Heartfelt Republic Day wishes to all of you. Jai Hind.”

Celebs share Republic Day pics The Kashmir Files' Anupam Kher posted a picture of himself in traditional wear. He wrote in the caption, “आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ! Happy Republic day to all. जय हिन्द! जय भारत! भारत माता की जय! वंदे मातरम्! (“Warm wishes to everyone on Republic Day! Happy Republic Day to all. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Victory to Mother India! Vande Mataram!) #HappyRepublicDay.”

Soha Ali Khan shared a picture of herself in a white salwar. Looking beautiful as ever, she completed her look with a tricolour bindi as she held the Indian flag. She added to the picture, “Happy Republic Day Jai Hind.”]

View full Image Soha Ali Khan's picture on Republic Day. ( Instagram )

See more posts here:

View full Image Kunal Kemmu on Instagram. ( Instagram )

Suniel Shetty said, “Freedom gave us a voice. The Republic gave us responsibility. May we always honour it. For the tricolour. For the nation. Always. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat.”

“Warm wishes to all my fellow Indians on the 77th Republic Day. Let us honour our Constitution and stand united for a stronger, progressive India. Jai Hind,” shared Chiranjeevi.

“On this Republic Day, we are reminded that India’s greatest strength is its people. As we honour our past and celebrate our present, we continue striving for a stronger tomorrow. Jai Hind,” posted Mohanlal.