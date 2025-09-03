‘Respect Women,’ Rapper Cardi B dismisses pregnancy rumours, throws pen when asked about potential love triangle | WATCH

Amid pregnancy rumors, Cardi B turned heads as she arrived at a court in Alhambra, California, in a black-and-white polka dot dress today.

However, when she was asked in California if she is expecting her fourth child with Offset and how that affects Stefon Diggs, the rapper said, “Respect Women!”

She also threw a pen outside the LA court when asked about a potential pregnancy love triangle, as per USA Today.

The rapper, who has recently been romantically linked with NBA star Stefon Diggs, sparked pregnancy rumours after she was spotted with an alleged baby bump and walking with her hand on her stomach, according to TMZ.

Why was Cardi B at the courthouse? Cardi B was on trial in the lawsuit of a security guard who alleged the rap star assaulted her at a doctor's office during her then-secret first pregnancy.

However, a jury gave the rapper a quick and absolute victory on Tuesday.

The jury found Cardi not liable in the lawsuit brought by Emani Ellis, who alleged Cardi cut her face with a fingernail and spat on her in the hallway of a Beverly Hills obstetrician in February of 2018.

In two days of testimony last week that were livestreamed, widely viewed and full of viral moments, the hip-hop star testified she feared that Ellis was going to make her pregnancy public. She acknowledged that the two argued, but said it never got physical.

Cardi B said she had been visiting Los Angeles doing promotional work in February 2018, around that year’s NBA All-Star Game.

She was four months into her pregnancy with the first of her three children with rapper Offset. She had told her inner circle she was having a baby, but not the public or her parents.

The obstetrician’s office had been closed to other patients on a Saturday for her privacy.

She said Ellis, a security guard for the building, followed her to her fifth-floor appointment. Cardi told jurors last week that she heard Ellis say her name into a phone and appeared to be filming her.

‘I am not that celeb that you sue’: Cardi B After a win, Cardi B posed for pictures with fans and warned, “The next person who tries to do a frivolous lawsuit against me, I’m going to counter-sue, and I’m gonna make you pay, because this is not OK.”

“I am not that celeb that you sue, and you think is going to settle. I’m not gonna settle. Especially when I’m super completely innocent,” she added.