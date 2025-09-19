'Rest in peace, legend': Assamese singer Zubeen Garg dies in Singapore after scuba diving accident

Renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg (52) passed away on Friday in Singapore after a serious mishap.

According to reports, Garg fell into the sea after a scuba diving accident and lost consciousness. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment. However, he breathed his last at the intensive care.

The singer had gone to Singapore to participate in the three-day North East Festival.

In his last post on social media platforms, the singer had invited friends from Singapore to the fourth North East India Festival in Sunctec on September 20 and 21 to explore the exotic part of India.

Garg is survived by his wife.

“The immortal voice will remain in everyone's heart, Zubeen Garg,” said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora and Assam's Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal and several others expressed shock at the death of Zubeen Garg.

“Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of our cultural icon Zubeen Garg. His voice, music, and indomitable spirit inspired generations across Assam and beyond. My heartfelt condolences to his family, fans, and loved ones. Rest in peace, Legend,” said Bora in a post on X.

Stating that Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat, minister Singhal said that Zubeen da was more than a singer. “He was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the world.”

“In his music, generations found joy, solace, and identity. His passing leaves behind a void that can never be filled. Assam has lost its dearest son, and India has lost one of its finest cultural icons. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless fans. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire forever,” Singhal added.

Here's how Assam CM reacted Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go.

Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled. Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam’s culture, and his works will inspire many more talented artists in the days and years to come.

Beyond his music, his connection with people and passion for helping them will always be remembered. I will greatly cherish all my interactions with him. That magical voice has forever gone silent. Tragic beyond words!

