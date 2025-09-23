'Result of your years of hard work...': Gauri pens sweet message for SRK after his first National Award win

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu presented Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with the National Award for Best Actor in a Leading role at a grand ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Tuesday.

This marked Shah Rukh's first-ever National Award win.

A few moments after SRK received the prestigious award, SRK's wife, Gauri Khan, took to Instagram and paid a touching tribute.

"What a journey it's been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award!!! So deserving... it's a result of your years of hardwork and dedication. Now I'm designing a special mantle for this award," Gauri wrote.

She also shared a picture of SRK, seemingly taken before he attended the ceremony. Dressed in a black suit, he looked as dapper as ever.

SRK received the prestigious Silver Lotus Award (Rajat Kamal) for his performance in Atlee's directorial 'Jawan', which was released in theatres in September 2023.

The National Film Award winners were announced in August, with Shah Rukh Khan named Best Actor in a Leading Role.

After the announcement, SRK had taken to social media to share an emotional video of gratitude for his fans, team, family, and colleagues."Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry. Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today...," he said.

"Needless to say, I am overwhelmed with gratitude, pride, and humility. To be honoured with the National Award is a moment that I will cherish for a lifetime. Thank you so much to the jury, the chairman, and to the I&B Ministry, and to everyone who thought I was worthy of this honour," the 59-year-old actor had said.

He had also thanked his entire team of 'Jawan'.

"I want to thank my team and management, which works tirelessly. They bear with me my eccentricities and my impatience and give me their full attention, making me look much better than I am. This award would not be possible at all without their love and perseverance," he added.

Shah Rukh had also acknowledged the unwavering support of his family throughout his journey."My wife and kids, who over the last few years have given me so much more love and care as if I am the kid in the house, and want only the best for me. They know my obsession with cinema takes me away from them, but they all bear it with a smile and allow me the time," he emphasised.

