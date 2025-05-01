Retro audience review: Fans impressed with Suriya’s film despite ‘trial and tested plot’, weak second half

Thursday marks a special celebration for fans of Suriya as Retro is released in theatres. The film is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. It also stars Pooja Hegde alongside Suriya in the lead.

Suriya's Retro witness huge turnout by fans In Chennai, fans of Suriya turned out in large numbers to celebrate the film's release by visiting the theatres for the early morning shows of the movie.

Retro audience movie Audience reviews for Retro are now pouring in on X, formerly Twitter. Most of them hail Suriya and dubbed Retro as his ‘comeback.’

Many also praised Pooja Hegde in the film.

A fan wrote on the platform, "First half is good. Second half, ultimate commercial product. We are winning this one @Suriya_offl." Another called the film ‘a good theatrical watch’ and added, “#Retro [#ABRatings - 3.5/5] Good first half followed by an comparatively underwhelming second half. #Suriya delivered his best & showcased how we wished to see him onscreen. 15 Mins single shot, interval block, JoJuGeorge - Suriya portion in 2nd half, post climax are the highlights. Karthiksubbaraj could have shortened the long action blocks! Perfect Songs & BGM from SaNa. PoojaHegde & Joju character arc were good (sic).”

Someone wrote in the review: “#Retro may have a familiar, tried and tested plot, but Karthik Subbaraj's execution turns it into something truly impactful. The emotionally resonant ending was a pleasant surprise for a mass film. This is a bold attempt to break the conventional mass formula and it absolutely succeeds.”

"Whattaa comeback for My Man Suriya," declared a fan after watching Retro.

One more mentioned in his ‘no negative’ review: “Pooja's career best performance .. she literally gave it all for this film. 1st half screenplay, interval, mass scenes are (hot faced emoji) As always BGM different level. Camera movements & visuals. (sic)”

Retro Apart from Suriya and Pooja, the film also stars Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj in key roles.

Shriya Saran is also said to make a special cameo in the movie.

Retro marks the first collaboration between director Karthik Subbaraj and Suriya.