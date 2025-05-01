Retro Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya’s film sees massive footfall in Chennai on opening day, beats Nani’s HIT 3

Retro Box Office Collection Day 1: Suriya's first film of 2025 is here. On Thursday, Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde released. Visuals from across Chennai showed fans thronging theatres for the early morning shows of Retro.

Retro Box Office Collection Day 1 According to the early estimate by industry tracker Sacnilk, Retro had quite a houseful opening. On day 1, the film minted ₹13.22 crore for all languages so far.

However, these are just the earnings from the morning and afternoon screenings of Retro. The final figures will be up on the website post 10 pm.

If the film manages to maintain its current momentum, it could easily double its earnings.

Retro vs HIT 3 at box office For now, Suriya's film has outperformed its main opponent at the box office, Nani-starrer HIT 3. Following closely, HIT 3 has so far minted ₹11.96 crore.

In terms of audience turnout, Retro had an overall 79.91% occupancy among Tamil audiences on day 1. Nani's film witnessed an overall 47.08% occupancy among the Tamil audience on Thursday.

However, Retro got more screenings across Chennai than HIT 3. With 924 shows, Chennai leads with the highest number of shows and occupancy for Retro. HIT 3 received only 69 shows in Chennai.

On the other hand, Hyderabad showed more screenings for the Nani-starrer over Suriya's latest release for the Telugu audience. Retro had an overall 39.25% Occupancy on Thursday for its Telugu version, whereas HIT 3 saw a better turnout with 85.97% occupancy among Telugu audience on the same day.

Retro Retro marks the first collaboration between director Karthik Subbaraj and Suriya. It also has Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. Shriya Saran made a special cameo appearance in the film.

HIT 3 On the other hand, HIT 3 is directed by Sailesh Kolanu.

It is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under the banners Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions. The star cast of the Nani-starrer includes Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji and Maganti Srinath in pivotal roles.