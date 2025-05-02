Retro Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya's film earns ₹46 crore worldwide, mints THIS amount in India

Retro Box Office Collection Day 2: Actor Suriya's latest release Retro witnessed a massive response from its fans in Chennai on opening day. On Friday, day 2, the film saw a decline in collections but is expected to bounce back over the weekend.

Retro Box Office Collection Day 2 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Retro earned ₹2.52 crore on day 2. While it is extremely low compared to its blockbuster opening day business of ₹19 crore, the Friday earnings will see a rise post-evening and night shows.

With this, the total business made by Retro is ₹ 21.52 crore.

One must note that these are the live data from the website and are subject to changes. The final figures will only be up after 10 pm.

Retro had an overall 33.17% occupancy on Friday, as per the tracker. Among Telugu audiences, Retro had an overall 15.46% occupancy on May 02.

It is majorly clashing with Nani's HIT 3, which earned ₹3.53 crore on Friday.

While Retro is enjoying popularity among its Tamil audience, HIT 3 witnessed an overall 44.44% occupancy among its Telugu audience.

Retro Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 1, Retro's India Net Collection was ₹ 19 crore. On the same day, its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 32.25 crore, while its Overseas Collection was ₹ 10 crore. Its India Gross Collection was ₹ 22.25 crore.

However, film trade analysts like Ramesh Bala and Manobala Vijayabalan claim that Retro has now minted ₹46 crore worldwide, amplifying claims by the film team.

Bala posted on X, formerly Twitter, “#Retro Day 1 Gross 46 CR worldwide. #LoveLaughterWar.”

Retro: Director, producer, cast Retro is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Films.

It is the first collaboration between Suriya and Subbaraj.

With Suriya in the lead, the film also has Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram, Nassar, and Prakash Raj in key roles.

While Retro is still behind the box office success of Ajith Kumar's highest-grosser Good Bad Ugly, the Suriya-starrer has gained a better reception than his last release Kanguva.

Previously, Suriya confirmed that he will be kicking off his next project, tentatively titled, Suriya46, with director Venky Atluri. It will be made under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, next month.

"I have to announce this today. I have to start with Allu Arvind garu; the whole journey started with him..With his blessings -- you have been waiting for this announcement -- we are associating with Sithara Entertainments' Vamsi garu and my dear brother Venky here. This will be my next. As you've all been asking, after a long time, with beautiful association and beautiful talent here, we will be doing my next Tamil film. I will be shooting and spending a lot of time here in beautiful Hyderabad," Suriya said about his next.