Retro Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya's movie sees a dip in Friday earnings, mints...

While Retro's Friday earnings are extremely low, 61.04%, compared to its blockbuster opening day business, they are likely to improve over the weekend.

Updated3 May 2025, 09:03 AM IST
Apart from the film's lead Suriya, its key roles are played by Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram, Nassar, and Prakash Raj.
Retro Box Office Collection Day 2: Actor Suriya's movie Retro saw a slight dip in its Friday earnings, a day after witnessing a bumper opening. However, the movie is expected to bounce back over the weekend.

Retro Box Office Collection Day 2

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Retro earned 7.5 crore on Friday, Day 2. The Tamil movie was released in only two languages – Tamil and Telugu.

Of its Day 2 earnings, Retro earned 7 crore in Tamil language and 5,00,000 in Telugu.

While it is extremely low, 61.04%, compared to its blockbuster opening day business of 19.25 crore, Retro's earnings are likely to improve over the weekend.

With this, the total business made by Retro is 26.75 crore.

According to Sacnilk, Retro's overall Tamil occupancy was 40.23% on Friday. Among Telugu audiences, Retro's occupancy was 15.78% on May 2.

It is majorly clashing with Nani's HIT 3, which earned 10 crore on Friday.

Retro Box Office Collection Worldwide

On day 1, Retro's net collection in India was 19.25 crore. On the same day, its Worldwide Collection was 32.25 crore, while its Overseas Collection was 10 crore. Its India Gross Collection was 22.25 crore.

However, film trade analysts like Ramesh Bala and Manobala Vijayabalan claim that Retro has now minted 46 crore worldwide, amplifying claims by the film team.

Bala posted on X, formerly Twitter, “#Retro Day 1 Gross 46 CR worldwide. #LoveLaughterWar.”

Retro: Director, producer, cast

Retro is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Films.

It is the first collaboration between Suriya and Subbaraj.

Apart from the film's lead Suriya, its key roles are played by Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram, Nassar, and Prakash Raj.

While Retro is still behind the box office success of Ajith Kumar's highest-grossing film, Good Bad Ugly, the Suriya-starrer has gained a better reception than his last release, Kanguva.

First Published:3 May 2025, 09:02 AM IST

