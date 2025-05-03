Retro Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya's movie sees a dip in Friday earnings, mints...

Retro Box Office Collection Day 2: Actor Suriya's movie Retro saw a slight dip in its Friday earnings, a day after witnessing a bumper opening. However, the movie is expected to bounce back over the weekend.

Advertisement

Retro Box Office Collection Day 2 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Retro earned ₹7.5 crore on Friday, Day 2. The Tamil movie was released in only two languages – Tamil and Telugu.

Of its Day 2 earnings, Retro earned ₹7 crore in Tamil language and ₹5,00,000 in Telugu.

Also Read | Kesari Chapter 2 BO collection Day 15: Akshay Kumar movie crumbles on Friday

While it is extremely low, 61.04%, compared to its blockbuster opening day business of ₹19.25 crore, Retro's earnings are likely to improve over the weekend.

With this, the total business made by Retro is ₹26.75 crore.

According to Sacnilk, Retro's overall Tamil occupancy was 40.23% on Friday. Among Telugu audiences, Retro's occupancy was 15.78% on May 2.

Advertisement

It is majorly clashing with Nani's HIT 3, which earned ₹10 crore on Friday.

Retro Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 1, Retro's net collection in India was ₹19.25 crore. On the same day, its Worldwide Collection was ₹32.25 crore, while its Overseas Collection was ₹10 crore. Its India Gross Collection was ₹22.25 crore.

However, film trade analysts like Ramesh Bala and Manobala Vijayabalan claim that Retro has now minted ₹46 crore worldwide, amplifying claims by the film team.

Bala posted on X, formerly Twitter, “#Retro Day 1 Gross 46 CR worldwide. #LoveLaughterWar.”

Also Read | Jaat BO Day 23: Sunny Deol movie mints THIS amount so far

Retro: Director, producer, cast Retro is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Films.

Advertisement

It is the first collaboration between Suriya and Subbaraj.

Apart from the film's lead Suriya, its key roles are played by Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram, Nassar, and Prakash Raj.