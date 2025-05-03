Retro Box Office Collection Day 3: Even weekend fails to save Suriya-starrer from further dip, earns THIS amount

Retro Box Office Collection Day 3: Suriya’s latest film Retro opened to packed theatres in Chennai on opening one, but saw a noticeable drop in collections over the consecutive days. The film was released on May 1, on Labour Day.

Retro Box Office Collection Day 3 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Retro earned ₹3.37 crore so far from its morning and afternoon shows of day 3. While the earnings of the day are likely to be double post night shows, it is still lower than the previous day's earnings.

The total earning of Retro is ₹30.37 crore now. However, this is live data from the website and will be updated post 10 pm on Saturday.

Retro sees dip Keeping the weekend in mind, Retro was expected to bring more fans to the theatres. However, on its first Saturday, the film only managed to witness 36.65% occupancy among its Tamil audience.

It had an overall 17.84% occupancy among the Telugu audience on Saturday, owing to the strong grip in the circuit by Nani's HIT 3.

While Chennai is leading in terms of highest screenings of Retro and occupancy, Bengaluru and Coimbatore are next on the list respectively.

On the other hand, Hyderabad has the most number of shows for the Telugu version of Retro.

Retro Retro is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. It stars Suriya alongside Pooja Hegde in the lead.

The film also has Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. Actor Shriya Saran also marks a special cameo in the movie.

The film is produced by 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Films.

Retro is the first collaboration of director Karthik Subbaraj and Suriya.

In the film, Suriya plays a gangster.

Talking about the film ahead of the release, Suriya had shared a message for fans. He clarified at an event that even though his characters smoke in films, he doesn’t endorse the habit in real life.

He said, “Just a word of caution, I am only smoking for the film. Please don’t pick up smoking in real life. Once you start, it’s difficult to quit. You would think one puff is enough, but you can’t stop after that. I will definitely not endorse it, so don’t do that.”