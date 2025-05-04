Retro Box Office Collection Day 4: Suriya film on its way to make weekend comeback; mints THIS amount

Retro Box Office Collection Day 4: Suriya’s latest movie Retro opened to packed theatres in Chennai on opening one, but saw a significant drop in collections over the consecutive day. The film was released on May 1, on Labour Day.

Advertisement

However, the weekend proved to be better for Retro at the box office, with the film earning ₹18 crore on Saturday and maintaining the run on Sunday.

Retro Box Office Collection Day 4 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Retro earned ₹17.35 crore so far from its morning, afternoon and some evening shows of day 4. The earnings of the day are likely to be increased after night shows, and may surpass Saturday's earnings.

The total earning of Suriya film Retro is ₹66.6 crore at the time of writing this article. However, this is live data from the website and will be updated post 10 pm on Sunday.

Advertisement

Retro Occupancy Keeping the weekend in mind, Retro is expected to bring more fans to the theatres.

On its first Saturday, the film only managed to witness nearly 40 per cent occupancy among its Hindi audience.

In Chennai, Retro made a massive comeback in terms of occupancy, which was pegged at 68 per cent.

It had an overall 31 per cent occupancy among the Hyderabad audience on Sunday, despite the strong grip in the circuit by Nani's HIT 3.

While Chennai is leading in terms of highest screenings of Retro and occupancy, Bengaluru and Pune are next on the list respectively.

On the other hand, Hyderabad has the most number of shows for the Telugu version of Retro.

About Suriya's film Retro Retro is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. It stars Suriya alongside Pooja Hegde in the lead.

Advertisement

The film also has Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. Actor Shriya Saran also marks a special cameo in the movie.

The film is produced by 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Films.

Retro is the first collaboration of director Karthik Subbaraj and Suriya.

In the film, Suriya plays a gangster.

Talking about the film ahead of the release, Suriya had shared a message for fans. He clarified at an event that even though his characters smoke in films, he doesn’t endorse the habit in real life.

He said, “Just a word of caution, I am only smoking for the film. Please don’t pick up smoking in real life. Once you start, it’s difficult to quit. You would think one puff is enough, but you can’t stop after that. I will definitely not endorse it, so don’t do that.”

Advertisement