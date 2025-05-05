Retro Box Office Collection Day 4: Suriya's movie ends long weekend run with ₹43 crore; check Friday earnings

Retro, starring Suriya, earned 43.48 crore in its first four days, with a strong opening on May 1. 

Arshdeep Kaur
Published5 May 2025, 09:05 AM IST
Retro Box Office Collection Day 4: Suriya and Pooja Hegde's film is majorly clashing with Nani's HIT 3
Retro Box Office Collection Day 4: Suriya and Pooja Hegde's film is majorly clashing with Nani's HIT 3

Retro Box Office Collection Day 4: Actor Suriya's movie Retro ended its four-day long weekend run with a decent total collection of 43.48 crore.

The Tamil action drama had a bumper opening day on Thursday, minting 19.25 crore on its release day on May 1. Despite a steep decline in numbers on Friday, the movie did well at the box office.

Retro was released in only two languages – Tamil and Telugu.

Retro Box Office Collection Day 4

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Retro earned 8.48 crore on Sunday, Day 4. Of this, the Suriya starrer earned 7.81 crore in Tamil and 6,70,000 in Telugu.

The film was able to maintain steady earnings on Saturday and Sunday, despite a 59.74 per cent dip in its Friday sales.

According to Sacnilk, Retro's overall Tamil occupancy was 44.02% on Sunday. Among Telugu audiences, Retro's occupancy was 17.34% on May 4.

It is majorly clashing with Nani's HIT 3, which earned nearly 10 crore on Sunday.

Retro Box Office Collection Worldwide

The Suriya movie has earned 60 crore at the worldwide box office, of which 18.65 crore was collected overseas, according to Sacnilk.

Retro has minted a gross of 41.35 crore in 4 days in India.

About Suriya's Retro

Retro is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. It stars Suriya alongside Pooja Hegde in the lead.

The film also features Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. Actor Shriya Saran also makes a special cameo.

The film is produced by 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Films.

Retro is the first collaboration of director Karthik Subbaraj and Suriya.

In the film, Suriya plays a gangster.

While Retro is still behind the box office success of Ajith Kumar's highest-grossing film, Good Bad Ugly, the Suriya-starrer has gained a better reception than his last release, Kanguva.

First Published:5 May 2025, 09:05 AM IST

