Retro Box Office Collection Day 4: Suriya's movie ends long weekend run with ₹43 crore; check Friday earnings

Retro Box Office Collection Day 4: Actor Suriya's movie Retro ended its four-day long weekend run with a decent total collection of ₹43.48 crore.

Advertisement

The Tamil action drama had a bumper opening day on Thursday, minting ₹19.25 crore on its release day on May 1. Despite a steep decline in numbers on Friday, the movie did well at the box office.

Retro was released in only two languages – Tamil and Telugu.

Retro Box Office Collection Day 4 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Retro earned ₹8.48 crore on Sunday, Day 4. Of this, the Suriya starrer earned ₹7.81 crore in Tamil and ₹6,70,000 in Telugu.

The film was able to maintain steady earnings on Saturday and Sunday, despite a 59.74 per cent dip in its Friday sales.

Advertisement

According to Sacnilk, Retro's overall Tamil occupancy was 44.02% on Sunday. Among Telugu audiences, Retro's occupancy was 17.34% on May 4.

It is majorly clashing with Nani's HIT 3, which earned nearly ₹10 crore on Sunday.

Retro Box Office Collection Worldwide The Suriya movie has earned ₹60 crore at the worldwide box office, of which ₹18.65 crore was collected overseas, according to Sacnilk.

Retro has minted a gross of ₹41.35 crore in 4 days in India.

About Suriya's Retro Retro is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. It stars Suriya alongside Pooja Hegde in the lead.

The film also features Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. Actor Shriya Saran also makes a special cameo.

Advertisement

The film is produced by 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Films.

Retro is the first collaboration of director Karthik Subbaraj and Suriya.

In the film, Suriya plays a gangster.

Retro Box Office Collection Worldwide The Suriya movie has earned ₹60 crore at the worldwide box office, of which ₹18.65 crore was collected overseas, according to Sacnilk.

Retro has minted a gross of ₹41.35 crore in 4 days in India.

About Suriya's Retro Retro is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. It stars Suriya alongside Pooja Hegde in the lead.

The film also features Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. Actor Shriya Saran also makes a special cameo.

Advertisement

The film is produced by 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Films.

Retro is the first collaboration of director Karthik Subbaraj and Suriya.

In the film, Suriya plays a gangster.