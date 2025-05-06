Retro Box Office Collection Day 5: Suriya's movie takes massive hit in earnings on Monday, mints...

Retro Box Office Collection Day 5: After a decent long weekend run, the earnings of actor Suriya's movie Retro took a massive hit on Monday.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Retro's earnings dropped by a whopping 58.53 per cent on Monday, Day 5. This is the second such steep decline that the Tamil action drama has witnessed in five days.

Suriya's movie had bumper opening-day sales on Thursday, minting ₹19.25 crore on its release day on May 1. It had managed to steer past the Friday dip to make for a good weekend, amassing ₹43.48 crore in four days.

Retro is available in two languages – Tamil and Telugu.

Retro Box Office Collection Day 5 According to Sacnilk, Retro earned ₹3.38 crore on Monday, Day 5. Of this, the Suriya starrer earned ₹2.94 crore in Tamil and ₹4,40,000 in Telugu.

The film had maintained steady earnings on Saturday and Sunday despite a 59.74 per cent dip in its Friday sales. Its earnings were hit with another near 60% dip on Monday.

With this fresh decline in earnings, Retro's total collection by the end of Day 5 stands at ₹46.53 crore.

According to Sacnilk, Retro's overall Tamil occupancy was 22.54% on Monday. Among Telugu audiences, Retro's occupancy was 13.36% on May 5.

It is majorly clashing with Nani's HIT 3, which took a 60% hit on its Monday earnings and minted nearly ₹4 crore.

Also Read | Retro star Suriya shares his love and respect for MS Dhoni

Retro Box Office Collection Worldwide The Suriya movie has earned ₹73.5 crore at the worldwide box office, of which ₹22.6 crore was collected overseas, according to Sacnilk.

Retro has minted a gross of ₹50.9 crore in 5 days in India.

About Suriya's Retro Retro is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. It stars Suriya alongside Pooja Hegde in the lead.

The film also features Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. Actor Shriya Saran also makes a special cameo.

The film is produced by 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Films.

Retro is the first collaboration of director Karthik Subbaraj and Suriya.