Retro Box Office Collection Day 6: Suriya's film set to cross ₹50 crore, mints THIS amount

Retro Box Office Collection Day 6: After completing 7 days at the box office, actor Suriya's movie Retro is inching close to the ₹50 crore mark.

Retro Box Office Collection Day 6 According to the industry tracker, Retro earned ₹1.23 crore on day 6, from morning and afternoon shows.

With this, the total earnings of the Suriya films now stand at ₹47.78 crore.

However, the final figures will be updated on the website only after 10 pm. The film is likely to just reach the ₹50 crore mark.

Retro had an overall 17.58% occupancy on Tuesday among the Tamil audience. For its Telugu version, the film witnessed an overall 12.11% occupancy on Tuesday.

The number of screenings for Retro has fallen across Tamil Nadu and Telangana. While only Chennai, Coimbatore, and Bengaluru recorded triple-digit show counts for Retro, Hyderabad was the only city to have a three-digit number of Retro shows in the Telugu language.

Retro was released on May 1, on Labour day and had a massive turnout of fans in Chennai theatres. However, the film saw a continuous decline in earnings and occupancy.

It clashed with actor Nani's HIT 3 at the ticket window. HIT 3 continues to dominate the Telugu circuit.

Retro Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 5, Retro's India Net Collection was ₹ 46.55 crore. While its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 78 crore on the same day, its Overseas Collection was ₹ 23.10 crore. The film's India Gross Collection was ₹ 54.90 crore.

Retro Retro is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. It stars Suriya as a gangster alongside Pooja Hegde, his on-screen love interest in the lead.

The film also stars other actors, including Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. Actor Shriya Saran also appeared in the film in a special cameo.

Retro is backed by 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Films.

It is the first collaboration of director Karthik Subbaraj and Suriya.

Retro review The film received mixed reviews from viewers and critics after its release. While many dubbed it as Suriya's comeback after Kanguva, it did not surpass the opening business made by the Siva directorial.