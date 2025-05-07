Retro Box Office Collection Day 7: Suriya-starrer crosses ₹100 crore worldwide, mints THIS amount in India

Retro Box Office Collection Day 7: Suriya's film Retro crossed ₹50 crore in India. As per the film team, the film has now crossed ₹100 crore at the international box office.

Retro Box Office Collection Day 7 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, ₹89 lakh from morning and afternoon shows on day 7. The total business made by the film is ₹49.94 crore.

These are live data from the website and are subject to change. The final figures will be up after the night shows.

Retro had an overall occupancy rate of 14.99% among the Tamil audience on Wednesday. Its Telugu version had an overall 10.49% occupancy on May 07.

The number of screenings for Retro has been reduced across Tamil Nadu and Telangana, and it is likely to fall further in the upcoming weekend. Tamil circuits, including Chennai, Coimbatore, and Bengaluru, maintained their triple-digit show counts for Suriya's film.

On the other hand, Hyderabad is the only city to have a three-digit number of Retro shows for the Telugu audience.

Retro Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 6, Retro's India Net Collection was ₹ 49.05 crore. On the same day, its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 81 crore, Overseas Collection was ₹ 23.15 crore. Its India Gross Collection was ₹ 57.85 crore.

However, the film's production house has officially announced that the film earned ₹104 crores worldwide.

2D Entertainment, the banner backing Suriya's film, took to their official X handle and wrote, “A ‘ONE’ hundred crore LOVE at the Box Office for #TheOne's show.”

Film trade insider Manobala Vijayabalan posted on X, “Retro ENTERS ₹100 cr club. 8th film of Suriya to achieve this HUMONGOUS milestone.”

Retro Retro was released on May 1, on Labour Day.

The film opened to promising numbers with a huge fan turnout in Chennai. However, it soon witnessed a steady drop in both earnings and occupancy.

It clashed with actor Nani's HIT 3 at the box office.

Retro is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and marks the first collaboration of director Karthik Subbaraj and Suriya.

The film features Suriya as a gangster alongside Pooja Hegde, who plays his on-screen love interest.

Besides the lead actors, it also stars Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj in key roles. Actor Shriya Saran also made a special cameo in the film.