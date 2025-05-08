Retro Box Office Collection Day 8: Suriya's film remains slow and steady, earns THIS amount before weekend boost

Retro Box Office Collection Day 8: Actor Suriya's movie Retro has maintained a slow but steady performance at the box office. The film continues to struggle midweek and is likely to improve on the weekend.

Retro Box Office Collection Day 8 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Retro earned ₹79 lakh from the morning and afternoon shows of day 8. The earnings are likely to double as these are live data and subject to changes.

The total earnings of Suriya's film are ₹51.47 crore. The final figure will be updated on the website after 10 pm.

So far, there is a 58.4% dip in earnings from Wednesday to Thursday.

Retro had an overall 14.94% occupancy on Thursday among the Tamil audience. Cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Bengaluru are the only ones currently showing Retro in over 100 screenings, making them the top-performing locations for the film in the Tamil language.

The Telugu version witnessed 10.61% occupancy on Thursday. Hyderabad is the only location in the Telugu circuit to have over 100 screenings of Retro.

Retro crossed ₹ 100 crore mark worlwide Recently, the makers of the film claimed that Retro crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the international box office as it completed a week since its release.

However, Sacnilk showed different figures. On day 6, Retro's India Net Collection stood at ₹ 49.05 crore. While its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 81 crore, its Overseas Collection was ₹ 23.15 crore on day 6. The film's India Gross Collection was ₹ 57.85 crore on the same day.

All about Suriya's film Retro Retro is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Films.

It stars Suriya in the lead alongside Pooja Hegde. It also has other actors, including Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj in supporting roles. Actor Shriya Saran also made a special appearance in the film as she featured in a cameo role.

After wrapping up its theatrical run, Retro will start streaming online. It will be available on Netflix in all its languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada.

Announcing the same on X, previously the OTT giant posted, "A man’s love can move mountains, but his rage? That’s Retro! Retro, coming to Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada after its theatrical release!"