Retro Box Office Collection Day 8: Suriya's movie mints nearly ₹53 crore in a week; check Thursday earnings

Retro earned 81 crore at the worldwide box office, of which 23.15 crore was collected overseas.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published9 May 2025, 10:15 AM IST
Retro Box Office Collection Day 8: There has been an overall 90.52 per cent decline in the earnings of Suriya's movie since its bumper release day.
Retro Box Office Collection Day 8: There has been an overall 90.52 per cent decline in the earnings of Suriya's movie since its bumper release day. (X)
Also Read | Raid 2 Day 8: Ajay Devgn's movie finishes 1st week with a strong ₹96 crore

Retro Box Office Collection Day 8: Actor Suriya's movie Retro ended its first week in the theaters with earnings of approximately 53 crore at the box office on Thursday, May 8, despite a steady slowdown.

The Tamil movie, which had opened at a whopping 19.25 crore on its release day on May 1, majorly clashed with Nani's Telugu movie – HIT 3. Hindi hits like Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 and Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 have also given Retro a stiff competition.

Retro is available in two languages – Tamil and Telugu.

Retro Box Office Collection Day 8

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Retro earned 1.82 crore on Thursday, Day 8. Of this, the Suriya starrer earned 1.51 crore in Tamil and 31,00,000 in Telugu.

This was 4.21 per cent down from Wednesday earnings.

The Tamil movie has been seeing a downward trend since the second day of release. Its Friday earnings were the greatest blow to its release day numbers, and had declined by 59.74 per cent, followed by a 58.28 per cent fall on Monday.

There has been an overall 90.52 per cent decline in the earnings of Suriya's movie since its bumper release day.

Retro has amassed a total of 52.77 crore during its 8 day long week run in theaters, of which it earned 47.29 crore from Tamil language, and 5.22 crore in Telugu.

Sacnilk said that the movie also earned another 26,00,000 from its Hindi variant, which was released on limited screens.

Also Read | Malayalam cinema thrives at box office as other regional films falter

Retro Box Office Collection Worldwide

The Suriya movie has earned 81 crore at the worldwide box office, of which 23.15 crore was collected overseas, according to Sacnilk.

Retro has minted a gross of 57.85 crore in 5 days in India.

About Suriya's Retro

Retro is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. It stars Suriya alongside Pooja Hegde in the lead.

The film also features Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. Actor Shriya Saran also makes a special cameo.

Also Read | Nani's ‘HIT 3’ fails to improve audience footfall, registers 38% drop in revenue

Retro is the first collaboration of director Karthik Subbaraj and Suriya.

In the film, Suriya plays a gangster.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentRetro Box Office Collection Day 8: Suriya's movie mints nearly ₹53 crore in a week; check Thursday earnings
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.