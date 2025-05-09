Retro Box Office Collection Day 8: Suriya's movie mints nearly ₹53 crore in a week; check Thursday earnings

Retro Box Office Collection Day 8: Actor Suriya's movie Retro ended its first week in the theaters with earnings of approximately ₹53 crore at the box office on Thursday, May 8, despite a steady slowdown.

The Tamil movie, which had opened at a whopping ₹19.25 crore on its release day on May 1, majorly clashed with Nani's Telugu movie – HIT 3. Hindi hits like Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 and Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 have also given Retro a stiff competition.

Retro is available in two languages – Tamil and Telugu.

Retro Box Office Collection Day 8 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Retro earned ₹1.82 crore on Thursday, Day 8. Of this, the Suriya starrer earned ₹1.51 crore in Tamil and ₹31,00,000 in Telugu.

Advertisement

This was 4.21 per cent down from Wednesday earnings.

The Tamil movie has been seeing a downward trend since the second day of release. Its Friday earnings were the greatest blow to its release day numbers, and had declined by 59.74 per cent, followed by a 58.28 per cent fall on Monday.

There has been an overall 90.52 per cent decline in the earnings of Suriya's movie since its bumper release day.

Retro has amassed a total of ₹52.77 crore during its 8 day long week run in theaters, of which it earned ₹47.29 crore from Tamil language, and ₹5.22 crore in Telugu.

Sacnilk said that the movie also earned another ₹26,00,000 from its Hindi variant, which was released on limited screens.

Advertisement

Also Read | Malayalam cinema thrives at box office as other regional films falter

Retro Box Office Collection Worldwide The Suriya movie has earned ₹81 crore at the worldwide box office, of which ₹23.15 crore was collected overseas, according to Sacnilk.

Retro has minted a gross of ₹57.85 crore in 5 days in India.

About Suriya's Retro Retro is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. It stars Suriya alongside Pooja Hegde in the lead.

The film also features Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. Actor Shriya Saran also makes a special cameo.

Retro is the first collaboration of director Karthik Subbaraj and Suriya.