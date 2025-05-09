Retro Box Office Collection Day 9: Suriya's movie screenings reduced as it sees no improvement, mints THIS amount

Retro Box Office Collection Day 9: Suriya's film Retro was supposed to improve on its second weekend at the box office. However, the film has recorded another dip in earnings.

Retro Box Office Collection Day 9 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Retro earned ₹1.06 crore from morning, afternoon and evening shows on day 8. While the earnings of the night shows will boost the business, so far, the film saw a dip of approximately 41.76% in earnings from Thursday to Friday.

The total earnings of Retro now stand at ₹53.83.

For the unversed, these are the live data from the website, which are subject to change. The final figures will be updated after the night shows.

The Suriya-starrer saw an overall 16.43% occupancy among the Tamil audience on Friday. Its Telugu version recorded an overall 9.26% occupancy on Friday.

Retro screenings reduced The screenings of the film have been drastically reduced across Tamil Nadu and Telangana. While the film continued to perform relatively well in Tamil circuits, Chennai has slashed nearly 50% of Retro’s shows. On the other hand, Hyderabad, which was among the highest number of shows and occupancy for Retro, now has only 28 screenings available for Retro. Similarly, Vizag-Visakhapatnam recorded 28 Retro shows.

Chennai currently has 295 shows of Retro, while Bengaluru, Madurai, and Coimbatore have recorded 142, 119, and 115 screenings, respectively. The overall screening count has seen a sharp decline when compared to previous days.

Retro Retro is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. It is produced by 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Films.

It is the first collaboration between Suriya and Subbaraj.

Retro stars Suriya as the local gangster while Pooja Hegde plays his love interest in the film.

It also features Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. Actor Shriya Saran also makes a special cameo.

The film revolves around a reformed gangster who is determined to honour a promise to his wife and live a quiet life. However, it is not that easy for him as his past resurfaces, threatening the peace he has fought to build.