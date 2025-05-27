Subscribe

Retro OTT release date: When and where to watch Suriya's movie online?

Retro will be release online in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published27 May 2025, 09:19 AM IST
Retro OTT release date
Retro OTT release date: Actor Suriya's movie Retro, which hit the big screen on May 1, is all set for its OTT debut.

The movie had received mostly great reviews from both the viewers and the critics. However, after a week of its theatrical release, its screenings across Tamil Nadu and Telangana drastically reduced.

Thanks to its online release, fans can now enjoy Suriya's movie from the comfort of their homes.

Retro OTT release date: When and where to watch

Suriya's Retro will make its online debut with OTT giant Netflix. This movie will begin streaming digitally on Saturday, May 31.

The Tamil movie will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on Netflix.

Officially announcing the OTT debut of Retro on its platform, Netflix shared a post on Instagram and said, “⁠A sacred spear. A secret identity. A saga for the ages. Watch Retro, out 31 May, on Netflix in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.”

Retro OTT release date: Box Office

According to film industry analyst Sacnilk, Retro earned 97.25 crore globally during its theatrical run.

At the Indian box office, the movie minted a net of 60.49 crore.

The film was released on May 1 and majorly clashed with actor Nani's HIT 3, which was also released on the same date in Tamil and Telugu.

Retro OTT release date: Plot

The film revolves around a reformed gangster who is determined to honour a promise to his wife and live a quiet life. However, it is not that easy for him as his past resurfaces, threatening the peace he has fought to build.

Retro OTT release date: Cast

Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, stars Suriya as the local gangster.

It is the first collaboration between Suriya and Subbaraj.

Pooja Hegde plays Suriya's love interest in the film. It also features Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. Actor Shriya Saran also makes a special cameo.

 
