Retro vs HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Nani's movie outperforms Suriya's film, mints...

Retro vs HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Nani's latest release, HIT: The Third Case, has managed to outperform actor Suriya's first film of 2025, Retro, by a considerable margin in their three-day run in theatres. Both movies were released on May 1.

With a key difference in the number of screenings between the two movies, it is worth noting that while Retro was released in only Tamil and Telugu, HIT 3 lured the Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi audience too, alongside Telugu and Tamil.

HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 3 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, HIT 3 earned ₹9.62 crore on Saturday, Day 3. Of this, ₹9.38 crore was earned in Telugu, and ₹2,40,000 was earned in Tamil.

The movie, which was expected to see better numbers on Saturday, saw another dip in its earnings instead. HIT 3 had been hit with a 50 per cent dip in its earnings on Friday, while its Saturday earnings were short by another 8.38 per cent.

However, HIT 3 had a bumper opening on Thursday, minting ₹21 crore on release day.

With this, the total business made by HIT 3 is ₹41.12 crore.

Retro Box Office Collection Day 3 According to Sacnilk, Retro earned ₹7.72 crore on Saturday, Day 3. Of this, the Suriya starrer earned ₹7.05 crore in Tamil and ₹6,70,000 in Telugu.

The film was able to maintain its Saturday earnings, despite a 59.74 per cent dip in its Friday sales.

Retro had witnessed a decent opening on Thursday, minting ₹19.25 crore on release day.

With this, the total business made by Retro is ₹34.72 crore.

Retro vs HIT 3 By far, Nani's HIT 3 has maintained a lead in its day-on-day earnings over its main opponent, Retro, and has also overtaken it in the overall box office performance.

About HIT 3 HIT: The Third Case, starring Nani, is the follow-up to Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT: The First Case (2020) featuring Vishwak Sen and HIT: The Second Case (2022) featuring Adivi Sesh.

HIT 3 also features Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame opposite Nani.