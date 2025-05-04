Retro vs HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Nani's movie outperforms Suriya's film, mints...

Retro vs HIT 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Nani's latest release, HIT: The Third Case, has managed to outperform actor Suriya's first film of 2025, Retro, by a considerable margin in their three-day run in theatres. Both movies were released on May 1.
With a key difference in the number of screenings between the two movies, it is worth noting that while Retro was released in only Tamil and Telugu, HIT 3 lured the Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi audience too, alongside Telugu and Tamil.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, HIT 3 earned ₹9.62 crore on Saturday, Day 3. Of this, ₹9.38 crore was earned in Telugu, and ₹2,40,000 was earned in Tamil.
The movie, which was expected to see better numbers on Saturday, saw another dip in its earnings instead. HIT 3 had been hit with a 50 per cent dip in its earnings on Friday, while its Saturday earnings were short by another 8.38 per cent.
However, HIT 3 had a bumper opening on Thursday, minting ₹21 crore on release day.
With this, the total business made by HIT 3 is ₹41.12 crore.
According to Sacnilk, Retro earned ₹7.72 crore on Saturday, Day 3. Of this, the Suriya starrer earned ₹7.05 crore in Tamil and ₹6,70,000 in Telugu.
The film was able to maintain its Saturday earnings, despite a 59.74 per cent dip in its Friday sales.
Retro had witnessed a decent opening on Thursday, minting ₹19.25 crore on release day.
With this, the total business made by Retro is ₹34.72 crore.
By far, Nani's HIT 3 has maintained a lead in its day-on-day earnings over its main opponent, Retro, and has also overtaken it in the overall box office performance.
HIT: The Third Case, starring Nani, is the follow-up to Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT: The First Case (2020) featuring Vishwak Sen and HIT: The Second Case (2022) featuring Adivi Sesh.
HIT 3 also features Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame opposite Nani.
Retro marks the first collaboration between director Karthik Subbaraj and Suriya. It also has Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. Shriya Saran made a special cameo appearance in the film.