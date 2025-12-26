Reunions, deaths and more: Stranger Things Season 5 Vol 2 spoilers take over internet as show starts streaming

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 is now out on Netflix. The Hawkins group is back to save their town from the hands of Vecna. While social media is filled with early reviews on the show, many have flooded platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and even Reddit with spoilers.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 spoilers surface online Unveiling several questions about the finale episodes, many have shared what one can expect this time. From emotional reunions to heartbreaks, viewers are in for a roller coaster of emotions. Most importantly, spoilers also reveal who might be dying in the latest episodes.

Max and Lucas reunite Going by the social media users, Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 reunites a much-awaited emotional reunion between the characters, Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink).

At the end of Episode 6 titled “Escape from Camazotz,” Max makes it out of Henry’s mindscape. She finally wakes up from the coma after almost two years in the basement of the hospital, where Lucas brought her while trying to save her from the Demo dogs.

For the unversed, Vecna had sent the Demo dogs to kill Max.

Upon seeing Max return to reality, the two share an emotional moment. The two break down into tears and share a long hug.

A user wrote on the micro-blogging site: “Stranger Things spoilers.… Max finally wakes up, but she's paralyzed. Lucas can't believe it and hugs her. Lumax is back omg.”

(This is a developing story)