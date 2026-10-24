Revealed! Do you know Denzel Washington secretly paid for THIS actor's Oxford summer acting program tuition

Long before he became one of Hollywood’s most respected actors, Denzel Washington made a contribution that would leave a lasting mark on another famous performer’s life. In 1998, Washington secretly helped fund a summer acting programme in Oxford for a young actor who could not afford to attend.

When Denzel Washington's benevolence helped an actor chase his dream The student was among a group of 10 theatre students from Howard University who had been accepted into a programme at the British American Drama Academy (BADA). Their opportunity to study in the UK came with a financial challenge, prompting their teacher, actor Phylicia Rashad, to seek help from her celebrity connections.

Washington was among those who agreed to contribute. His support helped the students take part in the programme, held at Magdalen College in Oxford. At the time, the actor did not make a public announcement about the gesture, and the student whose education he helped fund did not immediately know who had paid for it.

According to Howard University and BADA, Rashad played an important role in making the opportunity possible for the students. The programme offered them a chance to develop their craft and gain experience beyond their university classrooms.

The Student was Chadwick Boseman The young actor Washington helped was Chadwick Boseman, who would go on to become internationally recognised for playing T’Challa in Marvel’s Black Panther.

Boseman discovered the identity of his benefactor only after returning to Howard University, when he received a letter informing him that someone had helped cover the cost. He later recalled the story during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2018.

Also Read | Twitter announces most liked tweet of all times now belongs to Chadwick Boseman

The two eventually met years later, around the time of the Black Panther premiere. Washington greeted Boseman with a joke about the money, telling him, “You owe me money!” before adding, “I came to collect!”

The exchange brought a light-hearted moment to a story that Boseman had carried with him for years. Washington’s contribution had come at a point when the aspiring performer was still working towards a career in the industry.

‘There Is No Black Panther Without Denzel Washington’ Boseman publicly acknowledged Washington’s generosity in 2019, when he honoured the veteran actor at the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award ceremony. Speaking about the support he had received as a student, Boseman said, “There is no Black Panther without Denzel Washington.”

By then, Boseman had established himself through films such as 42 and Get on Up, before reaching a global audience as the Marvel superhero. His performance in Black Panther made him a defining figure in the franchise and a significant presence in popular culture.

Boseman died in August 2020, aged 43, after living with colon cancer. Washington later served as a producer on Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, one of Boseman’s final films.