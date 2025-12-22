Revolver Rita OTT release date: When and where to watch Keerthy Suresh's Tamil movie online

Revolver Rita OTT release date: This holiday season comes as a delight for cine-lovers who are in for a treat with the latest Tamil movies releases lined up for online release this Christmas.

The latest addition to the list of these new titles releasing this weekend includes Revolver Rita, a Tamil comedy-thriller movie starring Keerthy Suresh.

Revolver Rita's OTT release comes only a few weeks after its premiere on the big screen, making it one of the very few new Tamil movies which quickly transitioned from theatres to digital screens

The JK Chandru directorial movie was released in theatres on November 28.

Revolver Rita OTT release date: When and where to watch According to the official announcement, Revolver Rita will mark its OTT debut with streaming giant Netflix. The Tamil comedy-thriller movie will begin streaming online from December 26 onwards.

In an Instagram post, Netflix announced the release date of Revolver Rita and said, “Rita becomes Revolver Rita if you mess with her family 🔫😎 Watch Revolver Rita on Netflix out 26 December.”

The movie will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The movie will not be released in Hindi, at least for the time being. It is unclear when, or if, the Hindi version of Revolver Rita will stream online.

Revolver Rita: Plot Revolver Rita revolves around Rita, a young woman who lives with her mother and two sisters. The movie navigates the odd series of events in her life, which takes a sudden twist with the entry of a drunk gangster.

Rita's family end up killing the intruding gangster, and the story then becomes about the cover-up of the crime and hiding the body.

Soon, another gang is introduced, creating a lot of confusion in the aftermath of the killing. This movie makes for the perfect recipe for mystery and comedy.

Revolver Rita: Crew Keerthy Suresh

Radhika Sarathkumar

Sunil

Redin Kingsley

Revolver Rita: Review and box office numbers Keerthy Suresh received a lot of praise for her lively performance in Revolver Rita. However, social media was flooded with bad reviews for the movie.

Revolver Rita enjoyed a decent box office collection of ₹4.76 crore gross, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Its net collection was ₹3.99 crore.