Rhea Chakraborty, 33, opens up on egg freezing, body-clock pressure and why marriage can wait

Rhea Chakraborty recently opened up about her future plans, especially about marriage and children, during her podcast, named Chapter 2. She said she has actually taken the first step towards egg freezing. “I am 33 and I recently visited a gynaecologist for egg freezing. I am thinking about doing it,” she told Huma Qureshi on her YouTube channel.

“It is such a weird place to be. Your body clock is telling you that you need to have kids, but your mind is telling you, you already have a kid, your brand, your business and you have to nurture that baby," she added.

Her admission hit a nerve online because so many women in their 30s live in this in-between space - biology on one side, ambition on the other, and no clean answers in sight.

Here’s why marriage is not on her immediate list Rhea has been consistent about not treating marriage as some deadline she must meet. She told Humans of Bombay earlier that she would not mind tying the knot in her 40s. “First of all, there is no right age for marriage. Secondly, I'm reaching this place, 'Karni hi kyun hai… Why do you want to get married?... Why should this be a pressure on you only? Men don't feel this pressure. Because of the biological clock," she explained further.

She did not romanticise egg freezing either. “That is also a bit torturous, but please do it because it is available,” she said while in conversation with Huma.

Leaning toward career, not compromise Rhea also admitted she is nowhere near done exploring her professional life. “I already have a bunch of friends who did it in their 20s and 30s. When I weigh the two, that side is winning… In my Excel sheet of pros and cons, the 40 category is winning. I'm 32 and I don't think I'm ready yet because I want to do a lot of things in my professional life,” she stated.

The actor was last seen in Chehre and later returned to TV as a gang leader on MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand, marking a steady comeback after a turbulent few years.

