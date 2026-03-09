Rhea Chakraborty debuts AI avatar ‘Mishty’ with message: 'Let’s smash the patriarchy'

Mumbai: Collective Artists Network, a new media and talent company in India, has partnered with its AI studio Galleri5 to introduce Mishty, an AI avatar inspired by entrepreneur and actor Rhea Chakraborty. The character is not designed as a direct replica but as a digital storytelling persona shaped by Rhea’s personality, offering a glimpse into how technology-driven celebrity experiences could evolve in India.

Mishty represents Rhea’s inner voice — her thoughts, reflections and emotions — and draws inspiration from a nickname used by those close to her. The avatar is designed as a digital extension of her personality, aiming to create an experience that feels authentic and interactive. It has been built using Galleri5’s G5 AI Studio pipeline, which combines artificial intelligence models, motion capture, voice synthesis and real-time interaction systems to create cinematic-quality digital characters.

The reveal of Mishty coincides with the launch of Chapter 2’s latest collection, “Smash the Patriarchy,” on March 8. The timing adds a symbolic dimension to the launch, aligning the digital avatar with the spirit of the collection. Mishty recreates Rhea’s likeness, voice and gestures, enabling personalised interactions and conversations with audiences engaging with her work.

Developed by Galleri5, the technology and AI arm of Collective Artists Network, the project represents one of the early initiatives in India to combine talent management with AI-led storytelling. Powered by the G5 AI Studio production pipeline — which integrates AI, 3D technology and live performance capture — the initiative aims to demonstrate how cinematic AI tools can extend artists into digital formats while retaining their identity and voice.

Vijay Subramaniam, Founder and Group CEO of Collective Artists Network, said, "We are entering a phase where technology can meaningfully expand how artists exist in the world. Our role at Collective is to help talent explore those possibilities in a way that still feels authentic to who they are. Mishty is one of the first experiments in that direction. It shows how storytelling, personality and technology can come together to create entirely new forms of engagement.”

Rhea Chakraborty, Actor and Founder of Chapter 2, added, “Seeing Mishty come to life is an incredible experience. She is not just a reflection of me, but a bridge that lets me connect with the community in ways that feel personal, interactive, and meaningful. This opens up a whole new way to tell stories, engage with audiences, and explore creativity while sharing more of that journey with the world.”